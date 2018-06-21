See Joseph Gordon-Levitt's adorable '10 Things I Hate About You' throwback pic

share tweet pin email

It's been 19 years since Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger made young heart flutters in "10 Things I Hate About You" — and now Joseph Gordon-Levitt, their co-star in the film, is reminding viewers of the movie's magic.

The 37-year-old actor shared a group selfie featuring the stars of the 1999 teen romance in honor of Throwback Thursday. The adorable photo, which also features actress Larisa Oleynik, finds the young cast members huddled cutely together.

"I remember that day," Gordon-Levitt captioned it.

Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles played bickering lovers in 1999's "10 Things I Hate About You."

The beloved rom-com was a modern retelling of Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew," with Gordon-Levitt playing Cameron, a new kid at school who gets a crush on popular girl Bianca (Oleynik). Bianca's overprotective dad forbids her to date before her older, rebellious sister Kat (Stiles) dates. To get around the rule, Cameron pays school bad boy Patrick (Ledger) to woo surly Kat. Though the two bicker hilariously — and many high jinks and mishaps ensue — the pair end up genuinely falling for one another.

Hands down, the flick's most memorable scene is one where Patrick serenades Kat with Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" while she's at soccer practice. Patrick sings, dances and even gets the school marching band to join in.

In 2014, Stiles told Us Weekly that working with the cast of "10 Things" was a blast.

"It was such a fun summer and such a pure experience of working on a movie where we were all — this was our first big break," she said, adding that she still keeps in touch with Gordon-Levitt and Oleynik, and has warm memories of Ledger, who died in 2008.

"Amazing, amazing. He was so nice. He was such a force," she said. "He was ... even at that age a very, very powerful, lovely human being."