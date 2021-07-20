See Jennifer Lopez's cheeky answer to how things are going with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda are rereleasing their song, "Love Make the World Go Round," on Tuesday, five years after they first created it as a tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

The song doesn't appear to be the only recent revival in Lopez's life, as photos have shown her spending time this summer with former flame Ben Affleck. The images have reignited the "Bennifer" phenomenon of the early 2000s, but Lopez gave a tongue-in-cheek response when Hoda Kotb hinted at her potentially rekindled romance in an interview alongside Miranda that aired Tuesday on TODAY.

Hoda said that every time she sees a photo of Lopez with Affleck that Lopez looks happy, so she asked the actor and singer if that is true.

"The song is out, five years since we've done it. And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love, is never more relevant than it is right now," Lopez said with a smile.

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that," Hoda replied.

"I know," Lopez said. "You can call me. You have my number!"

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, split up in 2004, but signs have abounded that they are back together, whether it's photos of them on a Montana getaway, Instagram messages by Lopez, or Affleck appearing to wear the same watch he wore when they were together in the early 2000s. The sighting in Montana came just weeks after Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez announced their separation in April after being engaged.

Lopez has her 52nd birthday coming up on Saturday. Will she be marking the big day in a special way?

"How am I going to celebrate?" she said. "I don't know. You know, with friends. Have fun. You know, raise a glass. Have a toast!"

She and Miranda have rereleased "Love Make the World Go Round" that first came out in 2016 to benefit the onePulse Foundation. The organization has created a memorial, a museum, educational programs and scholarships in memory of the 49 people who were killed and the dozens more who were injured in the shooting at the nightclub in Orlando five years ago.

"It's the five-year anniversary of the Pulse tragedy, so we figured on the anniversary to rerelease the single, which we really released out of a desire to do something in the face of this tragedy," Miranda said.

Lopez and the "Hamilton" star performed the song live on TODAY in 2016, which also happened to be Miranda's first appearance ever on the show. He had just delivered his final performance as Alexander Hamilton in the hit Broadway musical days before performing with Lopez.

"I really drove him crazy to do this," Lopez said about the song. "I was like, 'You have to do this with me. You have to do this.' He was like, 'You don't understand what's going on in my life right now!'"

In the five years since the song first came out, Lopez and Miranda have watched their children grow up. Lopez shared a sweet selfie over the weekend with daughter Emme, 13, one of her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"They're doing great," Lopez said on TODAY. "I have been blessed with the two most beautiful, brilliant, little beings that I get to look over and help guide, while they teach me about life, which is what really happens a lot. And it's just it's a joy."

Miranda is also a father of two with his wife, Vanessa.

"My oldest just the reading finally kicked in 6 years old," he said. "He's a morning person and it was like 5:30 a.m., 'Dad, Dad, Dad,' and now I wake up on my own and he is somewhere reading a book. And it is very deja vu like seeing myself at age 6 (in the) corner just like soaked up in something."