Jennifer Hudson gives a glimpse of the highs and lows of Aretha Franklin's legendary career in the newly released full trailer for her upcoming biopic "Respect."

Franklin's journey from a childhood singing prodigy to enduring professional struggles and then blossoming into the Queen of Soul is outlined in the 2 ½-minute trailer released on Wednesday.

The full trailer follows a short teaser released back in 2019 that gave the first look at Hudson as Franklin in a passion project she has worked on for years. The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 13 in theaters.

The new trailer also shows scenes with Hudson's co-stars, including Forest Whitaker as Franklin's father, Marlon Wayans as her first husband and former manager, Mary J. Blige as singer Dinah Washington, and Marc Maron as famed producer Jerry Wexler.

Franklin personally chose Hudson, 39, to portray her in the film before Franklin's death at 76 in 2018. Hudson also sang a stirring version of "Amazing Grace" at Franklin's funeral.

She spoke on TODAY in February about the challenge of portraying an icon on screen.

"It's a lot of layers, especially with someone such as Aretha Franklin," she said. "Where do you even begin? And with the lifespan of a career like that, it's a lot to take in and detail as much as you can as an actress. Then being a singer and performer myself, to be able to split the difference between the two and do the best as I can to deliver it."

