Thursday isn’t just Thanksgiving. It also marks the 40th birthday of TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and twin her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

But since many Americans will be enjoying their turkey, watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and taking account of all the things they’re grateful for, the celebration got off to an early start in Studio 1A on Wednesday morning.

Jenna’s husband, Henry Hager, even had an on-air surprise for her.

Who knew Henry Hager was hilarious? The devoted husband visited TODAY Wednesday for a fun birthday tribute to Jenna.

In honor of his wife's big day, Henry put on a navy-blue blazer, channeled his inner NBC page and hit the pavement for a "Man With a Mic" segment all about his wife of over a decade. The best part of it all was that it served as both a birthday tribute and a hilarious roast.

"We’re going to go on the street and find out how well-known she is and how old people actually think she is," Henry said in the video clip.

Before he even approached the first pedestrian to ask about Hoda Kotb's co-host, aka "the presidential girl," Jenna was already cringing, laughing and saying, "noooo."

Henry soon met one man who was able to name Jenna right away when asked about the talent on TODAY, but he was hard-pressed to think of any other names from the show.

“This is great,” Henry replied. “You know who Jenna is, and you don’t really know who Savannah (Guthrie) is. Think Jenna’s really going to love that.”

Then he moved on to ask about her age. One person guessed her at 32, while another admonished him, because “you’re not supposed to ask a woman how old she is.”

Through out it all Jenna laughed until she had tears in her eyes as the man she married 13 years ago nailed the part of an awkward page-for-a-day.

Jenna couldn't believe Henry cooked up this plan on his own. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

When the topic turned to her favorite food, a couple of fans and fellow Texans figured that tacos were on the menu.

“Very close,” Henry responded. “There’s something you put on tacos.”

The answer was, of course, queso, which he described as “basically a runny, soupy, melty cheese.” The vegan he was speaking to at the time also chimed in to call it a “nasty” cheese.

Eventually, Henry spoke to a man about the 10 o’clock hour of the TODAY show.

“What would possibly be on after 10 a.m.?” the bike-riding commuter asked. And when Henry quizzed him about who might be hosting that hour alongside Hoda, the man wondered if the answer was Kathie Lee Gifford.

But given that it was actually Al Roker he was speaking to, it was all said in fun.

"That was tough," Henry exclaimed when it was all over. "I’m going to get a coffee, warm up and never try this again."

On a more serious note, before entering the studio, he added, "Jenna, you’re an amazing anchor. You’re so good at this job. I don’t know how you do it. I love you. Happy birthday!"

Jenna thoroughly enjoyed her birthday surprise. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"That was so cute!" she told him. "I can’t believe you did it."

The fourth-hour fun was just one of Jenna’s early birthday treats. The first came in a spot that aired earlier in the morning, when she met up with rock legend Bono for an interview that turned into a birthday bash, and TODAY with Hoda and Jenna was filled with sweet surprises for the co-host.

Here’s hoping Thanksgiving holds even more surprises for Jenna to be thankful for.

