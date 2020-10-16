See Jacob Tremblay as a young Justin Bieber in emotional music video

Justin Bieber found an actor who knows a thing or two about the pressures of fame at a young age to portray the pop star in his early days of becoming a global sensation.

Bieber's new video for his song "Lonely" features him being portrayed by 14-year-old Jacob Tremblay, who was only 8 when he starred in the critically-acclaimed 2015 movie "Room."

Tremblay portrays a young Bieber, complete with his old side-swept bangs, white jacket, white pants and purple hoodie.

"Everybody knows my name now, but something about it still feels strange/ like looking in a mirror trying to steady yourself and seeing somebody else," Bieber sings as Tremblay stares vacantly into a mirror in an empty dressing room.

Tremblay then walks out to an empty stage in front of thousands of vacant seats.

"What if you had it all, with nobody to call/ well maybe then you’d know me," Bieber sings.

The camera then pans back to show Bieber, 26, as the lone member of the audience.

Tremblay shared a still of the video on Instagram Tuesday to promote its release.

Bieber, who will perform the song live for the first time on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, posted a clip of the video on Instagram Thursday with a heartfelt remembrance of that time in his life as well as praise for Tremblay.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," he wrote. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!

"And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."