Savannah can see 2020: Find out how TODAY anchors rang in the new year

The new year is already looking bright for Savannah Guthrie!

“I can see 2020!” Savannah wrote on Instagram on Tuesday in celebration of the new year.

In the photo, the TODAY anchor and her husband, Michael Feldman, both smile for a sweet date night selfie.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Not only can Savannah see again, but there's more good news: She'll be returning to the show any day now. Savannah has been off the air (mostly) since November while she recovers from surgery to fix a tear in her retina following an accident with her son's toy.

Just like last year, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker headed to Pasadena, California, to cover the annual Rose Parade.

Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, enjoyed a celebratory dinner out with their children Leila, 21, and Nicholas, 17. Later, Al and Deborah were joined in their hotel room by Hoda and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, for the 2020 countdown. In an Instagram video posted by Al, the group is seen clinking their glasses together.

Craig Melvin, who is vacationing with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, Instagrammed a peaceful beach photo.

“A dual purpose post,” Craig wrote. “Out-of-office reply and Happy New Year! May the next year be filled with health, happiness, love and all that’s good. Off this thing for a bit. Be safe and kind to each other. See you next year. W/ @lindsaycz.”

“Happy New year from NYC where dad has once again dragged the family to his job,” Carson wrote on Instagram. “My 19th year in Times Square! God bless you & yours. Cya in 2020!”

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry, also enjoyed some family time. The couple gathered on a beach with their daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4, to savor the final sunset of 2019. Though 4-month-old Hal wasn't in the picture, he was on Jenna's mind.

“Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother,” Jenna wrote on Instagram. “How wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world through our babes’ eyes.”