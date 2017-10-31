Pop Culture

See how the TODAY anchors matched up to country music legends for Halloween

TODAY

Just how much did Matt Lauer look like Dolly Parton on Halloween?

The anchors always go all out for the holiday, and this year was no exception as they channeled some of our favorite country music greats.

See the TODAY anchors costumed as country music legends for Halloween

See the TODAY anchors costumed as country music legends for Halloween

Warning: These side-by-side shots will have you seeing double! That's how close these country clones came to the real crooners.

For starters, Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer made the perfect duet as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Redferns via Getty Images, TODAY

And Al Roker looked like he was ready to go "On the Road Again" in his Willie Nelson getup.

TODAY

Megyn Kelly impressed us — much — as Shania Twain.

TODAY

And what could be more fitting than Hoda Kotb dressed as her personal fave, Blake Shelton?

TODAY

Maybe the answer to that is her pal Kathie Lee Gifford decked out as Shelton's fellow "Voice" coach, Miley Cyrus.

NBC, TODAY

And trust us, she really got into character!

Watch Kathie Lee Gifford ride a wrecking ball as Miley Cyrus for Halloween

Watch Kathie Lee Gifford ride a wrecking ball as Miley Cyrus for Halloween

To keep in all in the TODAY family, Carson Daly sported a mullet and played the part of Cyrus' achy-breaky dad, Billy Ray.

TODAY

What a treat!

