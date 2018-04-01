share tweet pin email

No matter where we live or what we celebrate, most of us can agree that holidays are about making memories with family and friends — and the same goes for our favorite celebrities.

Here's how the stars celebrated Easter 2018. (You could say it was hoppin'.)

Reese Witherspoon took a moment to appreciate a seriously gorgeous sunset. In a caption, the "Big Little Lies" actress expressed her gratitude for being alive, writing "What a beautiful world."

Later on, she wished "every bunny" a Happy Easter and posted picture of herself in a lovely spring dress, pretty pink heels and a basket that looks like it's filled with holiday-themed treats.

Pink posted a picture of her two children, daughter Willow and son Jameson, along with the Easter Bunny, who posed alongside a colorful bunch of balloons.

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, posted an adorable photo with boyfriend Chandler Powell along with a special friend: a chicken.

Gwyneth Paltrow, ever the trendsetter, showed off some new accessories fitting of the holiday along with the Easter Bunny. She may have been in France or another French speaking country, as the caption of her photo was "Happy Easter" in French.

Funny gal Ellen DeGeneres took the opportunity to remind us that there's another holiday happening today ... April Fools' Day! (And offered ideas on how to celebrate the happy coincidence.)

Happy Easter and Happy April Fools' Day! Seems like the perfect day to hide an egg in someoneâs muffler. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 1, 2018

Miley Cyrus posted a very colorful photo of herself lying among inflatable flowers and decorated eggs. We guess it looks comfy?

"Dancing With The Stars" dancer Julianne Hough struck a pose while apparently prepping for a next-level egg hunt. We hope it was a success!

