Kid Cudi paid homage to two late, great artists during last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

During both of his performances as musical guest alongside host Carey Mulligan, Cudi used his fashion choices to honor “SNL” actor Chris Farley and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Farley died of an overdose in December 1997, and Cobain died by suicide almost exactly 27 years ago, on April 5, 1994.

Musical guest Kid Cudi performs "Tequila Shots" on April 10, 2021. Will Heath / NBC

While Cudi performed his song “Tequila Shots," the 37-year-old rapper sported a T-shirt with a photo of Farley underneath a grungy green cardigan reminiscent of Cobain’s style.

An hour before the episode aired, Cudi also snapped a photo of a sign backstage at Studio 8H and shared it to Twitter and Instagram.

In black text, the sign read, “Watch your head.” Written next to it in marker is the word, “Farley.”

Later in the show, Cudi donned a floral dress to perform his song “Sad People,” a notable nod to Cobain, who sported floral dresses on stage at his shows, as well as on the cover of The Face magazine in September 1993.

Musical guest Kid Cudi performs "Sad People." Will Heath / NBC

Fans on social media were quick to recognize Cudi’s references, with one person writing on Twitter, “Kid Cudi is such a legend for this man,” and sharing some side-by-side comparison photos of the Cleveland-born rapper and the rockstar.

Kid Cudi is such a legend for this man pic.twitter.com/uj8f4SmJAb — Z E N (@real_zen1) April 11, 2021

“Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death. @KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!!” another person tweeted.

Many also appreciated the rapper’s homage to Farley. “Kid Cudi with a wonderful shirt choice on SNL,” one fan wrote.

Farley was also recently honored on the "SNL" stage with a touching performance from his friend and former cast mate Adam Sandler in May 2019.

Cudi has been open in the past about his mental health struggles. In 2016, he wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post that he checked himself into rehab after battling “depression and suicidal urges,” according to Rolling Stone.

“It’s been difficult for me to find the words to what I’m about to share with you because I feel ashamed,” the rapper wrote. “Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I’ve been living a lie. It took me a while to get to this place of commitment, but it is something I have to do for myself, my family, my best friend/daughter and all of you, my fans.”

“I am not at peace. I haven’t been since you’ve known me,” he continued. “If I didn’t come here, I would’ve done something to myself. I simply am a damaged human swimming in a pool of emotions everyday of my life. There’s a ragin’ violent storm inside of my heart at all times. Idk what peace feels like. Idk how to relax.”