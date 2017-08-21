share tweet pin email

Did you watch the solar eclipse on Monday and feel self-conscious at all about wearing those special, eclipse-approved glasses outdoors? Not to worry ... you were hardly the only person to put on protective eyewear to witness the rare phenomenon the safe way.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See how the TODAY anchors viewed the eclipse together (with margaritas) Play Video - 3:20 See how the TODAY anchors viewed the eclipse together (with margaritas) Play Video - 3:20

Plenty of stars were rocking their eclipse glasses, too. Even a couple of former presidents.

Four generations of family taking in the partial eclipse today. Already looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024! pic.twitter.com/3iSPh9iydA — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) August 21, 2017

The eclipse gave former President George H.W. Bush a nice excuse to spend quality time with his family, including TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and her father, former President George W. Bush.

“Four generations of family taking in the partial eclipse today,” the elder Bush, 93, wrote. “Already looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024!”

President Trump caught a glimpse of the eclipse from a White House balcony with the first lady and their son, Barron. After removing his glasses, he couldn’t help himself — he looked up again.

President Trump sneaks a peek at the #SolarEclipse2017 after taking off his protective glasses pic.twitter.com/sqhhV93LYF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2017

Oh, like you weren’t tempted to do the same.

The TODAY team had its own viewing party, and Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Sheinelle Jones came prepared.

Eclipsing w @mattlauernbc @sheinelle_o and Jason Tanz from @wired A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Hoda Kotb offered us the sweet sight of her mother in her cool yellow shades.

Fav person on earth ...not missing a moment of life ! Love you mom xo @samikotb A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Al Roker was in South Carolina, where his smile was as bright as the eclipse was dark.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sarah Jessica Parker and Brooklyn Decker are just a few of the celebs who watched the eclipse with a group.

Moments before... #pathoftotality #totaleclipse A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Ok #solareclipse we are ready (also making sure there are no mayors around...just saying) @rachelgoodwinmakeup @mararoszak A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The thrills of eclipse chasing ! First sighting. Chip out upper right! Don't look without glasses! Someone took a bite out of the cookie! A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

BRING IT, ECLIPSE! A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Lady Gaga had other ideas. Leave it to a singer nicknamed ”Mother Monster” to want to connect with aliens.

Total eclipse vibes A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

We hope you enjoyed the solar eclipse with friends or family, too, wherever you were (with your glasses on, of course).

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.