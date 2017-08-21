Did you watch the solar eclipse on Monday and feel self-conscious at all about wearing those special, eclipse-approved glasses outdoors? Not to worry ... you were hardly the only person to put on protective eyewear to witness the rare phenomenon the safe way.
Plenty of stars were rocking their eclipse glasses, too. Even a couple of former presidents.
The eclipse gave former President George H.W. Bush a nice excuse to spend quality time with his family, including TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and her father, former President George W. Bush.
“Four generations of family taking in the partial eclipse today,” the elder Bush, 93, wrote. “Already looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024!”
President Trump caught a glimpse of the eclipse from a White House balcony with the first lady and their son, Barron. After removing his glasses, he couldn’t help himself — he looked up again.
Oh, like you weren’t tempted to do the same.
The TODAY team had its own viewing party, and Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Sheinelle Jones came prepared.
Hoda Kotb offered us the sweet sight of her mother in her cool yellow shades.
Al Roker was in South Carolina, where his smile was as bright as the eclipse was dark.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sarah Jessica Parker and Brooklyn Decker are just a few of the celebs who watched the eclipse with a group.
Lady Gaga had other ideas. Leave it to a singer nicknamed ”Mother Monster” to want to connect with aliens.
We hope you enjoyed the solar eclipse with friends or family, too, wherever you were (with your glasses on, of course).
