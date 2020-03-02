See Gwyneth Paltrow's sweet birthday tribute to ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow still thinks the world of her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Oscar winner and Goop founder paid tribute to the Coldplay singer on his 43rd birthday Monday by sharing an Instagram pic of the two of them with their son, Moses, 13.

"Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and Apple, too). We 💝 you #cajm," Paltrow, 47, captioned the shot.

Paltrow and Martin married in 2003 and split in 2014, when they decided to "consciously uncouple." The friendly exes share Moses and his older sister, Apple, 15.

Martin's birthday wasn't the only one Paltrow has celebrated this week. Just the day before, the "Politician" star helped her current hubby, TV producer Brad Falchuk, ring in his 49th birthday.

The actress shared a photo of Falchuk, gushing, "@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience."

She added, "I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others. I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love."