Ready for Christmas a few months early?

Then here's a special present from Netflix: the first trailer for "The Christmas Chronicles 2," Netflix's sequel to, well, "The Christmas Chronicles." In it, stars Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are bringing heaps of holiday cheer and charm:

It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.



Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November. pic.twitter.com/wKAzAVoQBF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 15, 2020

"It's time for Mrs. Claus to get her due. Kurt Russell & @GoldieHawn are back to save the holidays in THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2, only on Netflix 25 November," the tweet revealed.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Nov. 25! That's just over two months away!

Santa (Kurt Russell) and Mrs. Claus (Goldie Hawn) get ready for the holidays in "Christmas Chronicles 2." Michael Gibson / Netflix

In the video, we see Mr. and Mrs. Claus walking through Santa's Village ("the real one," says Santa), at which the two kids they're giving the tour to gawk in delight. Santa reveals that Mrs. Claus "designed this place," which leads one of the kids (Darby Camp, from the original film) to wonder why it's not called Mrs. Claus' Village.

That kid has a bright future ahead of her as a lawyer, we think.

So maybe a renaming of the place is in order, if Mrs. Claus is actually going to "get her due"? Or maybe she'll even get, you know, a first name? According to Entertainment Weekly, the story will focus on Kate (Camp), who helps out the Clauses after the mischievous Belsnickel threatens to destroy Christmas.

Russell and Hawn have a natural charm together that fuels the holiday tale — which makes sense, since they've been life partners since the 1980s and have one child together, Wyatt, 34. Santa's earthiness and Mrs. Claus' twinkle will undoubtedly make this new installment just as much fun as the first.

The original "Christmas Chronicles" premiered in 2018 on Netflix, and was viewed 20 million times in the first week of its release. Considering the release date for No. 2 — Thanksgiving week — there's a good chance it'll beat that record.

So strap in for a wild reindeer ride in November: The Clauses are comin' to town once again!