The TODAY team is officially on the ground in Tokyo in the lead up to the Summer Olympics, and though COVID-19 restrictions are keeping things far from business as usual in Japan's capital, the crew has been busy at work.

The NBC News set in Tokyo, where TODAY will be broadcasting live, is coming together beautifully — and that waterfront view is just breathtaking.

The NBC News team will soon broadcast Olympics coverage from this set in Tokyo. Melea McCreary / TODAY

Tomorrow on TODAY, Savannah Guthrie will be previewing more of the set.

Check out that view! Melea McCreary / TODAY

Also, while Savannah shared earlier in the week about Natalie Morales' walking club that she started inside their hotel, Savannah and team were excited to venture out Wednesday for dress rehearsals for Friday's opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, Natalie took a detour and headed over to Olympic Village to catch glimpses of the athletes.

At breakfast in Hiroshima, TODAY producer Jared Crawford gave a peek at his view. Wait for it ...

Speaking of views, fellow TODAY producer Melea McCreary snapped a pic of hers from her hotel window.

Check out that skyline!