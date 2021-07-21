IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The countdown to Friday's opening ceremony begins!

Savannah Guthrie talks about 'locked down' life in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

July 20, 202103:21
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

The TODAY team is officially on the ground in Tokyo in the lead up to the Summer Olympics, and though COVID-19 restrictions are keeping things far from business as usual in Japan's capital, the crew has been busy at work.

The NBC News set in Tokyo, where TODAY will be broadcasting live, is coming together beautifully — and that waterfront view is just breathtaking.

The NBC News team will soon broadcast Olympics coverage from this set in Tokyo.Melea McCreary / TODAY

Tomorrow on TODAY, Savannah Guthrie will be previewing more of the set.

Check out that view!Melea McCreary / TODAY

Also, while Savannah shared earlier in the week about Natalie Morales' walking club that she started inside their hotel, Savannah and team were excited to venture out Wednesday for dress rehearsals for Friday's opening ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRlaabxjO62

Meanwhile, Natalie took a detour and headed over to Olympic Village to catch glimpses of the athletes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkkplwHCVr

At breakfast in Hiroshima, TODAY producer Jared Crawford gave a peek at his view. Wait for it ...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRkYO6pDvJY

Speaking of views, fellow TODAY producer Melea McCreary snapped a pic of hers from her hotel window.

Check out that skyline!

