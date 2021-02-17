Emma Stone is 'brilliant, bad and a little bit mad' in first 'Cruella' trailer

Disney fans know Cruella de Vil as the fur-obsessed baddie from the classic animated feature “101 Dalmatians,” but now a new film promises to introduce them to the story behind that story.

“Cruella” reveals the origin of the stylish and ruthless villain, and the official trailer for the live-action prequel shows how star Emma Stone brings the character to life.

The clip opens with a look at a red-headed Estella de Vil, as she was known before her dognapping days, and hints at trouble with her fashion-biz boss, played by Emma Thompson.

“From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently from everyone else,” the character narrates as the scene cuts to Thompson’s Baroness. “That didn’t sit well with some people. But I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I’d be a ... psycho.”

Estella then can be seen attending a ball, and as she stands before her antagonist, her hooded cape burns away to reveal a major makeover. The red tresses are gone, and in their place is the striking duo-chromatic do that becomes her signature look.

"I was born brilliant, born bad and a little bit mad," she says.

Stone delivers a pitch-perfect villainous cackle as scenes of mayhem, fashion shows and a swarm of bats play out in the preview, which comes to a climatic end with a big fire and a simple introduction: “I’m Cruella.”

And as anyone who remembers the character’s eponymous song from “101 Dalmatians” knows, that can only mean: “The curl of her lips, the ice in her stare/ All innocent children had better beware/ She's like a spider waiting for the kill/ Look out for Cruella de Vil.”

Emma Stone plays the notorious and fashionable baddie in "Cruella." Courtesy of Disney

Disney lets fans know they can look out for “Cruella” to be released on May 28 — but the company hasn’t revealed where they should look. There’s no word yet as to whether the film will open in theaters, on Disney+ or both.