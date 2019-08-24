Emma Stone is getting in touch with her evil side.

On Saturday, Walt Disney Studios provided a first look at the 30-year-old actress in character as Cruella de Vil, the antagonist from the animated classic "101 Dalmatians."

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Stone will portray the iconic Disney character in a live-action prequel, titled "Cruella," that follows a younger version of the villain audiences love to loathe.

In the pic, fans can see Stone donning Cruella's signature two-toned curls while clad in an edgy leather jacket and holding three Dalmatians on leashes. Two henchmen, presumably her go-to minions Jasper and Horace, stand behind her keeping guard.

The pic was first revealed during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. There, attendees were treated to a video featuring Stone and co-star Emma Thompson from the set of the movie, which is currently filming in London.

"It's 1970s, set in London — can you get out of my eyeliner please?" Stone reportedly teased in the clip, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It's punk rock. A great cast."

This isn't the first time the beloved animated film, which originally came out in 1961, has received the live-action treatment. Glenn Close famously appeared in the 1996 remake of the film. Her turn as Cruella earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy.

"Cruella" hits theaters May 28, 2021.