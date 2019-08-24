Emma Stone is getting in touch with her evil side.
On Saturday, Walt Disney Studios provided a first look at the 30-year-old actress in character as Cruella de Vil, the antagonist from the animated classic "101 Dalmatians."
Stone will portray the iconic Disney character in a live-action prequel, titled "Cruella," that follows a younger version of the villain audiences love to loathe.
In the pic, fans can see Stone donning Cruella's signature two-toned curls while clad in an edgy leather jacket and holding three Dalmatians on leashes. Two henchmen, presumably her go-to minions Jasper and Horace, stand behind her keeping guard.
The pic was first revealed during Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. There, attendees were treated to a video featuring Stone and co-star Emma Thompson from the set of the movie, which is currently filming in London.
'The Lion King' is a look into the future of virtual reality filmmakingJuly 18, 201902:25
"It's 1970s, set in London — can you get out of my eyeliner please?" Stone reportedly teased in the clip, according to Entertainment Tonight. "It's punk rock. A great cast."
This isn't the first time the beloved animated film, which originally came out in 1961, has received the live-action treatment. Glenn Close famously appeared in the 1996 remake of the film. Her turn as Cruella earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy.
"Cruella" hits theaters May 28, 2021.