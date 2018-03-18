Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features here

Pop Culture

Dylan Dreyer posts funny video of husband playing with baby Calvin's toys

TODAY

NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera — husband of TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer — sure knows how to frame a shot nicely.

On Saturday, Fichera showed off his producing and editing skills in an epic Instagram video starring ... baby Calvin's toys.

"Dylan: Let’s stay in and have some beers and be grown up about st paddy’s day," Fichera captioned the post. "Me: (in cals closet) where does Calvin keep his toys??"

With its loud guitars and slow-motion effect, Fichera's video of their 1-year-old's toy cars looks more like a scene from an action movie!

Grown-up St. Paddy's Day, indeed. Fichera's comment was made even funnier by some light teasing from his lovely wife, who shared somewhat of a "behind-the-scenes" clip on her own Instagram page.

In an Instagram post, Dylan quipped: "E! True Hollywood Story: @fishlense The Making of an Instagram Video," along with hashtags #bigkidatheart and #ittakeshours.

We hope Calvin doesn't mind others playing with his cars. Gotta love that this fun-loving couple can laugh at themselves — and each other!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Dylan Dreyer's baby doesn't know what to make of new Roomba

Play Video - 0:44

Dylan Dreyer's baby doesn't know what to make of new Roomba

Play Video - 0:44

More video

More: Pop Culture Popculture

TOP