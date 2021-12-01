See how Dylan Dreyer celebrated her husband’s 35th birthday

Dylan Dreyer helped her husband, Brian Fichera, ring in his 35th birthday with a fun date night.

The TODAY meteorologist posted a picture from their intimate celebration on Instagram on Wednesday.

“No kids. Martini. Bourbon. It must be a birthday!” she joked in the caption.

Dreyer explained that all Fichera wanted for his birthday was to drink and eat steak at a bar with his wife.

She definitely made his wish come true.

“I am so lucky you’re my partner in this insane ride as we build our family together,” Dreyer gushed. “You’re sense of humor, your heart, your kindness…there’s no one better than you.”

After wishing him a happy birthday, she hilariously added, “Can we finally say you’re in your mid-30s now???”

She finished the post with a few funny hashtags including #robbedthecradle and #whoswatchingthecradle.

The couple, who married in 2012, recently welcomed their third child, Rusty, on Sept. 29.

Earlier this week, Fichera shared a video of the newborn on Instagram and explained why he thinks onesies with buttons should be banned.

In the clip, Fichera pointed out that Dreyer had used a “passive aggressive second language” by dressing their son in a specific onesie.

“There are many zippy pajamas she could have given him, but she decided to hunt for this tiny billion button pajamas outfit for him, which indicates she’s not happy with me for some reason,” Fichera explained. “It may seem insignificant, and you may not believe me. But trust me — this outfit is shots fired.”

Dreyer confirmed her husband’s suspicions in the comments, replying, “Funny enough… these PJs WERE intentional. Your swaddling skills have been off.”

She joked, “I picked these because they’re fleece and warm. Buttons are an unexpected bonus.”

In addition to baby Rusty, the two are also parents of Calvin, who will turn 5 later this month, and Oliver, who will be 2 in early January.