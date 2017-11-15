See Chrissy Teigen's beloved dog reunite with Luna after emergency vet trip

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen is overjoyed to have her beloved bulldog Puddy back home.

The Sports Illustrated model took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of her 19-month-old daughter, Luna, reuniting with Puddy after his emergency vet trip this weekend.

In the clip, Luna greets the dog as Teigen, 31, can be heard cooing, "Look who's back! Look who's back. Oh my baby."

"Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster, I love you," she captioned the happy clip.

On Sunday, a frantic Teigen asked fans for "happy doggy thoughts" when her "first-born baby" was rushed to an emergency vet to be treated for heart failure.

The "Lip Sync Battle" host revealed that Puddy isn't out of the clear just yet — turns out, the precious pooch also has a tumor on his heart.

"He's basically a 70-year-old -man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Fans know Teigen and her hubby, John Legend, 38, have a mini-menagerie of dogs at home, which includes two Frenchies — Pippa and Penny —and their newest little one, a bulldog puppy they named Pepper.

The four-legged family members appear often in the pair's Instagram pics — along with little Luna, who's clearly inherited her mom and dad's love of man's best friend.

In fact, in September, Teigen shared a video of adorable Luna performing her very first chore at home: setting down a hearty bowl of dog food for her furry siblings. Too cute!

Here's hoping Puddy is feeling great again soon!