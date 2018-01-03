See Carrie Underwood's first picture since getting 40 stitches on her face

share tweet pin email

Carrie Underwood looks great!

Now, that wouldn't be worth reporting — because she always does — but a letter she wrote to her fans on New Year's Day had some of us fearing the worst.

WireImage Carrie Underwood, seen here at the CMA Awards in 2017, ended up injured after falling on the steps outside her home in November.

Underwood took a tumble at her home in November, which made headlines at the time. But it wasn't until the letter surfaced on social media (the post has since been removed) that we learned the extent of what she called a "gruesome" injury that left her with a broken wrist and between 40-50 stitches on her face.

She specifically referred to the fact that her appearance would be different.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

But a photo taken in mid-December by Adrienne Gang, the star of the Bravo reality show "Below Deck," seems to indicate that Underwood may actually be just fine. The picture, which Gang posted on Dec. 12 after the two ran into one another at the gym, seems to show the same Underwood we're used to (though she clearly has a brace on her wrist, and we can't see the left side of her face).

But as Gang told both her Twitter followers and E! after she posted the photo, she couldn't tell there was any injury at all. "She was lovely. Friendly and gracious. Didn't seem upset or bothered," Gang said. Answering another tweet, Gang wrote that Underwood "looked great."

As for Underwood herself, the only picture we've seen of her since the accident went up just before the New Year and featured her face pretty well covered by a scarf.

Of course, we'll love Underwood, 34, no matter what she looks like! We're just glad to hear she's on the mend.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.