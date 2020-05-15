See Bruce Willis dress up as one of his iconic movie characters in quarantine

Sign up for our newsletter

Good news, everyone! Bruce Willis is ready to save the day — or at very least, he’s dressed for the occasion.

On Thursday, the star’s oldest daughter, actress Rumer Willis, shared the evidence of it on Instagram.

The photo showed the 65-year-old standing in the home he and his family are quarantined in, wearing an orange flight suit (and, of course, a pandemic-appropriate mask).

According to his daughter, “He said this is ‘His saving the (Earth) outfit.”

And he had good reason to say that.

Bruce Willis starred as Harry S. Stamper in "Armageddon" (1998). Everett Collection

After all, back in 1998, it wasn’t a virus that threatened civilization. It was an asteroid the size of Texas hurtling toward the planet, and the only ones who could help humanity were a band of blue-collar, deep-sea oil drillers led by Willis himself — on the big screen, in the Michael Bay disaster flick “Armageddon.”

The star had some help in "Armageddon" from Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Ben Affleck and Owen Wilson. Everett Collection

In the post, it was noted that the flight suit he wore this week wasn’t just a look-alike, but rather the “actual one from Armageddon.”

And this isn’t the first time he’s modeled a surprising fashion choice from quarantine.

Last month, he showed off some well-coordinated pajamas, too.

Willis is currently holed up in Idaho, with his wife Emma Heming, their two children (Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6), ex-wife Demi Moore and the three adult children they share (Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26).