See Bruce Willis dress up as one of his iconic movie characters in quarantine

Good news, everyone! Bruce Willis is ready to save the day — or at very least, he’s dressed for the occasion.
On Thursday, the star’s oldest daughter, actress Rumer Willis, shared the evidence of it on Instagram.
The photo showed the 65-year-old standing in the home he and his family are quarantined in, wearing an orange flight suit (and, of course, a pandemic-appropriate mask).
According to his daughter, “He said this is ‘His saving the (Earth) outfit.”
And he had good reason to say that.
After all, back in 1998, it wasn’t a virus that threatened civilization. It was an asteroid the size of Texas hurtling toward the planet, and the only ones who could help humanity were a band of blue-collar, deep-sea oil drillers led by Willis himself — on the big screen, in the Michael Bay disaster flick “Armageddon.”
In the post, it was noted that the flight suit he wore this week wasn’t just a look-alike, but rather the “actual one from Armageddon.”
And this isn’t the first time he’s modeled a surprising fashion choice from quarantine.
Last month, he showed off some well-coordinated pajamas, too.
Willis is currently holed up in Idaho, with his wife Emma Heming, their two children (Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6), ex-wife Demi Moore and the three adult children they share (Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26).