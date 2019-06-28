It's been nearly 21 years since Britney Spears firmly established herself as the Princess of Pop with the release of her wildly successful first single and the memorable music video that accompanied it.

And now she's bringing those old-school vibes back again ... one more time.

On Thursday night, the 37-year-old singer shared a new photo on Instagram that was sure to give her fans and followers flashback feels.

"I went shade shopping today but found nothing!!!! Oh well ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!!" she wrote in a caption that completely ignored the best part of the pic.

Forget the bracelet! She just channeled her iconic "...Baby One More Time" costume.

Britney Spears in her "... Baby One More Time" music video, which debuted in 1998. Britney Spears / YouTube

In the selfie, Spears sports a while blouse tied into a crop top and a short, pleated schoolgirl skirt — otherwise known as the essential elements of her breakout look.

But without a peep about it from the pop star, there's no telling if this was an intentional throwback look or just a case of '90s fashions continuing to make a big comeback.

When Spears first stepped out in that schoolgirl ensemble for her video debut at just 16 years old, she was the one who selected the outfits she and her backup dancers wore — looks that launched a fashion trend and caused a stir among parents who found it too racy.

Last year, in honor of the video's 20th anniversary, director Nigel Dick explained how the "...Baby One More Time" costumes came about.

"I don’t have kids, so my understanding of what teenagers wore was limited to driving home from the office and seeing kids standing by a bus stop," he told Entertainment Weekly. "So I suggested they would be wearing jeans and t-shirts and sneakers and would have backpacks, and Britney said, 'Well, shouldn’t I be wearing a schoolgirl outfit?' And I was very dubious about this idea. But I was overruled."

And as her selfie proves, she's still calling the fashion shots today.