It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least according to the calendar. But if you still need help getting into the holiday spirit, we’ve got the perfect seasonal cure-all.

Just check out these classic Christmas covers that Kelly Clarkson cooked up for her daytime talk show.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” kicked off in September, and since then, the series’ multi-talented host has organized an old-school “American Idol” reunion, been brought to tears by a fellow singing star and shared some of the most relatable mommy talk we’ve ever heard.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

But the very best part of Clarkson’s show so far has been her daily “Kellyoke” segment, in which she belts out a hit song at the request of her live audience.

And this December, her audience has had Santa Claus and his favorite time of year on their minds.

From Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” to Chuck Berry’s “Run Run Rudolph” to Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the 37-year-old singing sensation has taken on some of the biggest and best Christmas hits.

She’s performed Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and even given Julie Andrews’ “Sound of Music” song-turned-holiday staple, “My Favorite Things,” a go.

But two of the best treats she’s offered up so far are the carols that aren't covers.

Last Thursday, Clarkson enlisted the help of a choir of kids for her own Yuletide hit “Christmas Eve," which was first released in 2017, as a companion piece to her children’s book “River Rose and the Magical Christmas.”

Then on Monday, she performed "Underneath The Tree," from her 2013 holiday album, "Wrapped in Red," while faux snow fell.

And if that doesn’t put you in the noel state of mind, nothing will.