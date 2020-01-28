See the 'AGT' act — and the fake dog — that brought Heidi Klum to tears

Back in 2011, during the sixth season of “America’s Got Talent,” a shadow-dance group called the Silhouettes made it all the way to the finals — and they just did it again!

The act took the stage on Monday night’s episode of “AGT: The Champions” to perform a sentimental routine that left one judge in tears and another reaching for the Golden Buzzer.

We’ve never loved a shadow dog as much as this. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Bu7XtR2xwO — America's Got Talent (@AGT) January 28, 2020

The Silhouettes brought a dog’s tale to life in their latest performance, portraying all the landmark moments in one pooch’s existence — from adoption to play days to an emotional reunion when his wounded human returned from war. All told using only shadows the dancers created with their bodies.

The beautiful story ended with a standing ovation from the audience and judges alike, and in the case of Heidi Klum, it ended with tears streaming down her face.

The Silhouettes brought love -- and one sweet pup -- to life on "AGT: The Champions." NBC

Even Howie Mandel admitted to getting a little choked up, saying, “I’m not an emotional guy and I welled up in tears. Whether it was a fake dog or a real dog, they were real tears.”

And there was real enthusiasm from judge Alesha Dixon as she hit the buzzer that instantly guaranteed the troupe a spot in the finals.

"I thought about my childhood dog. I'm thinking about my dogs now, that I’m missing, and I was just completely bowled over, inspired,” she said. “And I want to see more.”

Dixon made sure she — and the rest of us — will!