Orlando Bloom and fiancée Katy Perry have given the world a sneak peek at how they will age – well, sort of.

In a new ad for the nonprofit organization RepresentUs, the couple appear as themselves in a dystopian future set in the year 2055 to support the For the People Act.

Dressed in frayed, ragged clothing and sporting disheveled gray hair, the stars, who are parents to daughter Daisy, 9 months, send a transmission from a hidden bunker back in time to 2021 to warn Americans.

“You are our only hope. The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice,” Bloom, sporting a scruffy beard, says in the message that is seen by millions.

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America. The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote,” Perry adds.

Bloom and Perry imagine a future that's not so glamorous. RepresentUs/Youtube

“This future doesn’t have to be,” Bloom says as guards race to apprehend them. “You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can.”

“Tell Daisy we love her,” Bloom says as he and Perry race to make their escape before getting caught.

This is not the first time Perry has gotten gussied up to portray herself as an older woman. She pulled off a similar stunt in the video for her 2011 single "The One That Got Away."

This time around, Perry is trying to make a point when it comes to raising awareness about the For the People Act.

“As we saw most recently in Georgia and Texas, politicians are attacking our freedom to vote through passing laws that make it harder for seniors, veterans, communities of color, and rural voters to cast their ballots,” Perry said in a statement.

“Time is running out to stop their efforts. I urge you to call your Senator immediately and tell them to vote in favor of the For the People Act,” Perry added.

“This bill addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government,” Congress writes in an overview of the act.

“Specifically, the bill expands voter registration (e.g., automatic and same-day registration) and voting access (e.g., vote-by-mail and early voting). It also limits removing voters from voter rolls.”

