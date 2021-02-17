See Adam Sandler drive a golf ball like Happy Gilmore for film's 25th anniversary

Happy Gilmore hasn’t lost a thing.

Adam Sandler celebrated the 25th anniversary of the release of his comedy “Happy Gilmore” by posting a video on Twitter Tuesday featuring him driving a golf ball off the tee like his title character famously did in the movie.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

“OK, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens,” Sandler says at the top of the video as he approaches the tee.

“I’m scared. Shooter McGavin, this is for you,” he adds, referring to his enemy in the movie, played by Christopher McDonald.

"I'm not lying to you. That is smashed. Smashed. That went pretty well. You're dead, Shooter," Sandler said with a laugh after the shot.

McDonald, whose Twitter handle, @shootermcgavin, is named after McGavin, got into the spirit of things by replying to Sandler in character.

“Nice drive, Gilmore. Twenty-five years, huh? Let’s see if it’s Shooter’s tour. Check it out,” he says, before lining up a putt into a cup set on the ground in front of a fireplace.

“It’s all about the short game. Drive for the show, putt for the dough.”

After he drains the short putt, he turned the camera on himself to brag.

Sandler's Happy Gilmore was a hockey fan who found unlikely success on the links. Alamy

“Money! Shooter still got it,” he says.

He then expresses his gratitude for the people who've made the comedy such a beloved hit over the years.

“Well, thank you to all the fans and thank you to you, Adam Sandler. And why don’t you just meet me at the ninth green at 9, Gilmore?” he says before acknowledging the film’s anniversary.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

Ben Stiller, who has a cameo in the movie as an orderly at the nursing home of Gilmore's grandmother, also chimed in on Sandler’s video.

“That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore,” he wrote. “Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her ‘golden years’.”