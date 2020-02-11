Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston!

The beloved “Friends” alum just turned 51, and E! News found the perfect way to celebrate her big day.

To mark the occasion, the star’s very first interview with E! was re-released Tuesday, and it’s a fantastic birthday gift for her fans. But not just because it’s a chance to see the star in 1990 — a full four years before “Friends” hit the air.

It’s also a treat because she’s seated next to another celebrity in the interview, her father, soap opera legend John Aniston, who was obviously her biggest fan.

“Jennifer is a natural talent,” he raved while the young actress put her hand over her heart and smiled. “There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That’s her greatest asset.”

Of course, once she found prime-time success, everyone else found out about that too. But her dad considered her talent a real revelation in the early days.

Jennifer Aniston poses with father John Aniston as she's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2012. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In fact, when he saw her audition for a spot at his own place of work, “Search for Tomorrow,” in the 1980s, he was “stunned.”

“I said, ‘This kid is unbelievable,” he added.

“As I got older, I realized I could make a living at this,” the actress said in the vintage interview.

And that, of course, turned out to be a big understatement.