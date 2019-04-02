Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 9:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, get ready for the first trailer for Lifetime's new movie "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal."

Lifetime tweeted the trailer on Tuesday, and naturally it's packed with romance — and drama.

"Becoming Royal" is a sequel to the network's 2018 feature "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," but this time around, new stars have taken over the roles of our favorite royal lovebirds: Tiffany Marie Smith plays the former Meghan Markle and Charlie Field plays Prince Harry.

Things heat up in "Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal." Lifetime

The movie picks up where "A Royal Romance" left off, continuing to tell the love story between Prince Harry and his American bride.

Tiffany Marie Smith takes over the role of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the new film. Sergei Bachlakov / Lifetime

Viewers will watch as the newlyweds spend their first year of marriage trying to find a happy balance between honoring royal tradition and staying true to who they are as people.

Lifetime's new Harry and Meghan are seen here alongside (the fictitious) William and Kate. Lifetime

"I just feel like I'm pretending to be this beautiful swan," the fictitious Meghan tells a confidante in one scene from the trailer.

But when a woman mocks her, Meghan's quick to flex her royal muscle.

"I'm still waiting on that curtsy," she says, flashing a winning smile.

The movie also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles and Deborah Ramsay as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

"Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" premieres Monday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.