Mulan is back, and she's ready to fight.

More than two decades after Disney first released the original, cartoon "Mulan" film, everyone's favorite gender stereotype-defying warrior is returning to theaters.

It is my duty to fight. Disney’s #Mulan is in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Xq6El2A4nN — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) July 7, 2019

On Sunday, Disney released the first trailer for the live-action remake, and the 90-second video shows the movie is going to be packed with adventure!

A free-spirited Mulan, played by Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, is told by her family that she is to be married. Becoming a wife, her parents say, will make the family proud.

But the young woman has other plans.

Disney's original "Mulan" was released in 1998. Ronald Grant Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Mulan, originally voiced by actress Ming-Na Wen, enlists in the military to take her ailing father's spot in the draft, disguising herself as a man and bringing honor to her family on her own terms.

Mulan, the daughter of Hua Zhou, rejects the idea that becoming a wife is the best way for her to honor her family. Walt Disney Studios / YouTube

The movie will be directed by Niki Caro, making her the second woman at the studio to direct a movie budgeted at over $100 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2020 remake will be directed by a woman, Nikola Jean "Niki" Caro. Walt Disney Studios / YouTube

There's no sign of the warrior's best friend and sidekick, her dragon named Mushu, originally voiced by Eddie Murphy or of her lucky cricket, Cri-Kee, originally voiced by Frank Welker. Fans will just have to wait and see if they're a part of the film!

"Mulan" hits theaters March 27, 2020.