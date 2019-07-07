Mulan is back, and she's ready to fight.
More than two decades after Disney first released the original, cartoon "Mulan" film, everyone's favorite gender stereotype-defying warrior is returning to theaters.
On Sunday, Disney released the first trailer for the live-action remake, and the 90-second video shows the movie is going to be packed with adventure!
A free-spirited Mulan, played by Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, is told by her family that she is to be married. Becoming a wife, her parents say, will make the family proud.
But the young woman has other plans.
Mulan, originally voiced by actress Ming-Na Wen, enlists in the military to take her ailing father's spot in the draft, disguising herself as a man and bringing honor to her family on her own terms.
The movie will be directed by Niki Caro, making her the second woman at the studio to direct a movie budgeted at over $100 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
There's no sign of the warrior's best friend and sidekick, her dragon named Mushu, originally voiced by Eddie Murphy or of her lucky cricket, Cri-Kee, originally voiced by Frank Welker. Fans will just have to wait and see if they're a part of the film!
"Mulan" hits theaters March 27, 2020.