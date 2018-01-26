share tweet pin email

Sure, it's pretty creepy for "This Is Us" fans to be so excited about an episode that will show us how tragically Jack Pearson dies.

But, we believe every member of the Pearson family — and we're all Pearsons at this point, right? — deserves to know what happened to our beloved Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Watching the big game?

NBC knows the show's special Super Bowl night episode is the one we've all been waiting for. Now, the network has released a few photos from it to tease us even more.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Does Randall host a Super Bowl party at his house?

While the episode will feature at least one (gut-wrenching)Super Bowl flashback, it will also focus on how the adult Big Three are spending game day in the present.

In the promo for the episode released this week, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) honors his football-crazy dad by announcing, "This is my dad's favorite day, so I celebrate him."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

And, from the pics, it looks like Randall hosts some kind of Super Bowl party — for kids? — at his family's home. We can clearly see Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and the pair's oldest daughter, Tess (Eris Baker), as well as other kids at the house.

It doesn't exactly look like anyone's having a blast, though.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Newly sober Kevin (Justin Hartley) appears to be seeking solace in meditation. Super Bowl day has got to be rough for Kevin on multiple levels. Not only does he miss his sports-loving dad, he's also got to deal with the brouhaha over a sport he once excelled in, but was forced to quit.

Maybe there's more about Super Bowls that anguishes Kevin? We'll find out soon.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Metz)and her fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan) are seen looking tense in one pic. In this week's promo video, we clearly hear Kate say, "It's my fault." She constantly beats herself up for Jack's death and some fans think they know why.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC Get your tissues ready, folks.

Oh geez. Something's tugging at Kate and Toby's heartstrings. We bet we'll look like this by the end of the episode, too.

Ha! Who are we kidding? We'll be ugly crying and unable to speak...just like every week!

The special "This Is Us" episode will air on NBC following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4.