See 1st look at new season of 'This Is Us'

“This Is Us” returns for a fifth season later this month and NBC has released art for the new season that may offer some clues of what viewers can expect.

The main image features Jack and Rebecca holding hands, with Jack lovingly looking at Rebecca as she peers down at the ground below.

What's in store for the Pearsons? We'll have to wait and see. NBC

There are three photos above them, including Toby and Kate holding a baby, Kevin smiling, and Randall and Beth engaged in a silly moment together.

“This season changes us forever,” reads the text under Jack and Rebecca with “us” in bold.

Last season ended with a flurry of developments. Kevin and Randall had a huge blowup. Kevin learned he was going to be a father of twins.

A jump to the future revealed he may be married, while this glimpse at what’s to come also showed Kate and Toby appeared to have a daughter named Hailey. There’s also the question of what happens to Rebecca, whose declining health became an integral storyline last season.

Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, has also said we're going to learn more about her past.

"There is a story, a through line, coming down the pike about some experiences that shaped Kate as a woman, as an adult, that we haven't seen yet," she told People Now in May.

“This Is Us” returned to production last month after being on the sidelines due to the coronavirus.

While viewers can only guess how things will play out, they should expect real-life world events to play a role, with show creator Dan Fogelman saying in August the drama will address the virus.

The virus will also affect how the show is shot.

"I don't think we're going to be kissing," star Chrissy Metz told "Entertainment Tonight." "I think we might (do) like the side church hug or something, but I don't know if we're going to be kissing, y'all. I doubt it."

“This Is Us," which was initially supposed to return Nov. 10, kicks off its new season Oct. 27 with a two-hour episode.