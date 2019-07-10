It’s another incredible golden moment for “America’s Got Talent.”

Luke Islam, 12, got the golden buzzer to advance to the live Hollywood rounds on Tuesday night’s episode of the NBC series after he gave a rousing rendition of “She Used To Be Mine” from the Broadway show “Waitress” that left the judges in awe — and Julianne Hough wiping tears from her eyes.

The Garden City, New York, native is determined to make it on the Great White Way. “I love the audience, I love the crowd, I love the stage, the props, the costumes. I want to be up there. I want to do what they do,” he said in a taped package before he performed.

“My dream is to become a star and make it on Broadway,” he told the judges before he performed.

When asked who his favorite judge is, Islam singled out Emmy Award-winning dancer and choreographer Hough.

"Me and my sister have been following you and your brother (Derek Hough) dancing for a very long time," the eager 12-year-old told her.

Luke Islam won over the judges on "America's Got Talent." NBC

His electric performance then earned him a standing ovation from the audience, as well as the judges.

“You killed it!” Gabrielle Union said.

“You have so much poise,” pointed out Howie Mandel. "People come on here and, hopefully, dreams come true. And I think that we are watching the beginning of your dream coming true."

Islam is overcome after Julianne Hough hit the golden buzzer after his performance, enabling him to advance to the live Hollywood rounds. NBC

"I’m extremely flattered that you would even look up to my brother and I with a voice like that, with an energy like that, because you have such talent and grace. You have something so special," said a teary-eyed Hough, whose comments had Islam bawling.

She wasn’t done with the compliments, though.

"I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dreams to come true and I don’t think you have to wait that much longer because …" she said, as she slammed on the golden buzzer.

The young singer fell to the floor, shocked and overjoyed.

"I can’t believe it. I’m in shock. I never expected anything like this to happen in my whole life. I am so grateful,” Islam said.