Rebecca Reynolds brought us the story of her mother, Judy Cashwell.

Cashwell became a police officer in 1979 and never missed a moment of her kids' lives growing up.

When Reynolds was about 6 years old, her mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer. While undergoing treatment for cancer, Cashwell found out she had hepatitis C.

"I answered a call to a hotel in downtown Tampa," Cashwell said. "They were having trouble with a trespasser. We ended up getting in a tussle with him. He landed on top of my arm and bit me all the way down through to the bone."

"She was amazing at masking that trauma," Reynolds said about her mom. "She didn't let it define her."

Cashwell was finally cured after 13 months of treatment.

She transitioned from being an officer to teaching criminal justice at a high school.

"I truly believe that it is because of her that there are less of her students that turned to drugs and crime," Reynolds said. "My mom has my, my utmost admiration. She's earned that role in my life."

