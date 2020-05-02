'Scrubs' and 'Cougar Town' actor Sam Lloyd dead at 56

Best known for his role as the musically talented sad sack hospital attorney Ted Buckland on NBC's "Scrubs," actor Sam Lloyd is dead at 56, TODAY confirmed.

Lloyd had been battling cancer for more than a year. In February 2019, Tim Hobert, an executive producer on “Scrubs,” created a GoFundMe account for the actor to help with medical bills after his cancer diagnosis.

Lloyd attends the "Scrubs: The Farewell Tour" held at the Paley Center on December 13, 2007 in Beverly Hills California. Mark Davis / Getty Images

At the time, Hobert posted, Lloyd had gone to the hospital after having headaches and losing 10 pounds. Doctors found he had an inoperable brain tumor and it had metastasized from his lungs to his brain, spread into his liver, spine and jaw.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Two months ago, Hobert posted an update to the GoFundMe, writing it’d been a “difficult month for Sam,” in which he’d taken a turn for the worse but had started to bounce back.

Lloyd in the season 8 finale of "Scrubs" on May 6, 2009. Richard Cartwright / Walt Disney Television via Getty

“With Sam’s incredible will to live, combined with the love and support from his family and friends, he has rallied over the past two days,” Hobert wrote on March 5, the last update on the site. “Even with tubes coming out of every part of his body, Sam always musters up the strength to say, 'I love you' and to watch videos of Weston.”

Ken Jenkins (in character as Bob Kelso) and Lloyd (in character as Ted Buckland) in a scene from "Scrubs" circa 2007. Trae Patton / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Lloyd’s wife Vanessa gave birth to Weston, their son, in January 2019 — just before Lloyd learned of his cancer diagnosis.

Friday evening, #RIPSamLloyd began trending on Twitter as fans and friends paid their respects.

“Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many,” "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence tweeted.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” Zach Braff, who played the lead role of J.D. Elliott on “Scrubs," tweeted. “Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Braff also shared a video of Lloyd’s band, “The Blanks,” singing “Somewhere over the Rainbow” in a sweet tribute to the late actor.

Sam Lloyd’s band “The Blanks” singing: Somewhere Over the Rainbow https://t.co/OPsLFGr7BG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

“Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace,” co-star Robert Maschio posted.