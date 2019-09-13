It’s “Party” time.

Former “Party of Five” star Scott Wolf took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the show on the 25th anniversary of its premiere.

“25 years ago today, Party of Five premiered,” he captioned a video of the show's opening that he re-grammed from former co-star Lacey Chabert. “We didn’t know much, but we knew it felt special—to us. We hoped it would feel special enough to enough people to get to keep going. To keep exploring the lives of the Salinger family, characters that became a part of us all so fast.”

Wolf, 51, said the success of the Fox drama about five siblings raising themselves after their parents’ deaths went beyond anything they ever expected.

“We fell as hard for each other as real life people as we had for our characters," he wrote. "A true family on camera and off. We just hoped they’d let us finish the first season. We told each other that would be enough. One great year. We didn’t dare to hope for 6 seasons. We could never have imagined how many lives the show would be able to touch. Surely, we wouldn’t have dreamed that the show might still matter to people a quarter of a century later.”

The actor ended his post with a note of gratitude and appreciation for all that the show, which snagged the 1996 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series — Drama, has meant to him.

“To the little show that could, to the ‘best show you’re not watching’, to the dark horse @goldenglobes winner of 1996. To six of the best years of my life, to my second family, to the rest of the cast and crew and producers and writers and anyone who championed the show and feels as proud to have been a part of it as I surely do: Happy 25th Anniversary,” he gushed.

Chabert was more succinct, but no less grateful, in marking the occasion.

“I can’t believe #PartyofFive premiered 25 years ago today!” she wrote. “Thanks for tagging me in this. Brought back so many good memories Pretty sure I lived in those overalls for just about all six seasons of the show.”

“Party of Five” ran for six seasons and made stars out of Wolf, Chabert, Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who first appeared during the series' second season. The drama will live on, too — Freeform will air a reboot, reports The Hollywood Reporter.