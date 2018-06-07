share tweet pin email

Scott Wolf celebrated his 50th birthday this week, and now his fans are celebrating the selfie he chose to honor the occasion.

On Thursday, the seemingly ageless actor posted a pic revealing his big smile — and a whole lot more.

The shot shows the former "Party of Five" and "Night Shift" star wearing a pair of Captain America sweatpants and ... nothing else!

"If posting a shirtless selfie at 50 years old is wrong...I don’t want to be right," he wrote in the caption.

A quick scan of the comments below his posts proves that, in that case, no one else wants him to be right, either.

Wolf also included the oh-so-apt hashtags "#thisis50" and "youbetyourassidid."

WireImage Scott Wolf and wife Kelley Wolf celebrated their 14th anniversary on May 29, 2018.

His birthday and toned body aren't the only things he's celebrated on social media recently. Just last week, he shared a sweet message to mark his 14th anniversary with wife Kelley.

"I’m not sure what I did in this or some other lifetime to be lucky enough to live this life by your side, but whatever it was, I’m real glad I did it," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary, my love. Now more than ever."

Scott Wolf on 'The Night Shift,' 'Party of Five' and his happy marriage Play Video - 4:08

In addition to their lasting romance, the couple share three children together, or as he referred to them during a visit to TODAY last year, "three beautiful kids who are just the most magical little creatures in the world."

And they're better than all the birthday and anniversary presents combined.

"It's the thing I'm most proud of," he told TODAY of fatherhood. "It's the thing that brings me the most joy in my life."