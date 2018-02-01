Scott Patterson might write 'Gilmore Girls' book — see what fans are saying

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The future of "Gilmore Girls," if there is one, remains a mystery for now, but there might be a surprising new chapter on the way.

Actually, several chapters — maybe even a whole book!

According to Scott Patterson, aka Luke (aka Lorelai's love), he's been approached to pen his own take on the "Gilmore" experience.

"They want me to write a Gilmore book, what it was like," he told his fans and followers in a tweet Thursday. "On the fence. Would y’all read it?"

The answer to that was swift and unanimous. In short: Oh, yeah!

They answered with GIFs:

They answered with raves:

And they answered with demands for an accompanying audiobook (read by the star himself, of course):

So, if Patterson had any doubts, they should be long gone by now. There's definitely interest in a tell-all tome — or anything else "Gilmore" related.

That should come as no surprise. After all, the last televised trip to Stars Hollow — Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" — instantly left fans clamoring for more. And they were only too happy to visit real-life versions of Luke's Diner when given an all-too-brief chance.

In fact, Peterson's fans are even drinking Luke's coffee. Almost.

The actor is serving up his own brew — Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee — these days.

But we've got to say, in Lorelai and Rory's world, that's not even close to a big mug of java.