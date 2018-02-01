Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Scott Patterson might write 'Gilmore Girls' book — see what fans are saying

The actor who played Lorelai's love, Luke, wants to know if loyal viewers are interested in becoming his readers.
by Ree Hines
Scott Patterson
Actor Scott Patterson visits Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood on December 2, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

The future of "Gilmore Girls," if there is one, remains a mystery for now, but there might be a surprising new chapter on the way.

Actually, several chapters — maybe even a whole book!

According to Scott Patterson, aka Luke (aka Lorelai's love), he's been approached to pen his own take on the "Gilmore" experience.

"They want me to write a Gilmore book, what it was like," he told his fans and followers in a tweet Thursday. "On the fence. Would y’all read it?"

The answer to that was swift and unanimous. In short: Oh, yeah!

They answered with GIFs:

They answered with raves:

And they answered with demands for an accompanying audiobook (read by the star himself, of course):

So, if Patterson had any doubts, they should be long gone by now. There's definitely interest in a tell-all tome — or anything else "Gilmore" related.

That should come as no surprise. After all, the last televised trip to Stars Hollow — Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" — instantly left fans clamoring for more. And they were only too happy to visit real-life versions of Luke's Diner when given an all-too-brief chance.

Scott Patterson on his favorite 'Gilmore Girls' moments

Jul.31.201703:24

In fact, Peterson's fans are even drinking Luke's coffee. Almost.

The actor is serving up his own brew — Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee — these days.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj0uaHmg8Bl

But we've got to say, in Lorelai and Rory's world, that's not even close to a big mug of java.

Lauren Graham talks 'Gilmore Girls' last 4 words (and Alexis Bledel phones in)

Nov.29.201608:01

