Scott Baio denies sexual assault claims by former 'Charles in Charge' co-star

Scott Baio fired back at claims from former "Charles in Charge" co-star Nicole Eggert that he repeatedly molested her when she was a minor and he was in his 20s.

The 57-year-old actor denied the allegations in a Facebook Live video he posted on Saturday in which he called a series of accusatory tweets by Eggert "100 percent lies."

"My reputation is being damaged, my family is being put through this, and I'm done,'' he said.

Eggert, 46, first made the allegations on Twitter over the weekend.

Responding to a tweet about Baio on Saturday, the former "Baywatch" star wrote, "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep."

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

In a subsequent series of tweets that have since been deleted, Eggert claimed that Baio repeatedly "molested" her starting when she was 14.

The actress didn't respond to Baio's Facebook Live video. Eggert is sitting down for an exclusive interview with Megyn Kelly on TODAY Tuesday.

Eggert and Baio starred together on the hit sitcom "Charles in Charge" from 1984 to 1990 when Eggert was a teenager and Baio was in his mid-20s.

"She's my best friend in the world, and then all off the sudden I'm the boogeyman,'' Baio said on Facebook Live. "The problem with this is that people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously and that’s too bad."

Baio said the two did have a consensual relationship, but it occurred after the show had ended when Eggert was at least 18.

"I remember her calling me. And asking to come over. And coming in my house one time and seducing me,'' he said. "Now, any normal heterosexual, red-blooded, American guy, the outcome would've been the same."

Baio also produced multiple documents he posted on Facebook that he says support his innocence against Eggert's claims.

"If you have a claim, go to the police,'' he said.

Baio also cited a 2012 interview Eggert conducted with Yahoo News in which she says that she would "love to work with him" again and that the two "became really good friends and everything is way more innocent than it was made out to be."

