Fans just realized 2 'School of Rock' stars are dating and they're freaking out

Music is the language of love — and that's especially true for "School of Rock" stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli.

The former actors, who were both just kids when they appeared alongside funnyman Jack Black in the hit 2003 comedy, have found love in real life.

After a fan of the movie learned recently about the romance between Hale, who played singer Marta, and Massagli, who played security guard Frankie, she shared the news on TikTok.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli, who were both just kids when they starred in the 2003 hit comedy "School of Rock," have found love in real life. Alamy Stock Photo

“FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM SCHOOL OF ROCK ARE A COUPLE?!” the fan wrote on a video featuring several images of Hale and Massagli as adults with their arms around one another.

More fans of the film jumped into the comments to swoon over the adorable couple.

"BRB I'm actually crying because this is so cute," gushed one.

"It honestly makes sense ... He was the muscle and she was one of the singers. I love it. I ship it," wrote another.

"Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen," suggested someone else.

"School of Rock" starred Black as a down-and-out musician named Dewey Finn who pretends to be a substitute teacher at an elite elementary school. After realizing how musically talented his students are, Dewey cajoles them into forming a rock group and competing in a local battle of the bands competition.

In 2015, the movie was turned into a Broadway musical with music by Tony winner Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Hale and Massagli appear to have been dating since at least 2018 from what we can gather from their Instagram photos. In fact, the most recent image Massagli posted shows him and Hale cozying up to one another on a boat.

"Ship shape," Massagli captioned the cute shot.

Though they've remained in one another's lives, it seems Hale and Massagli (who had a recurring role on "The Sopranos") have both moved on from acting.

In 2019, Massagli graduated from law school at the University of Miami, while Hale identifies herself as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist in her Instagram bio.

The couple reunited with several of their former "School of Rock" co-stars in 2018. Hale shared a photo of the reunion on Instagram, writing, "Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar..."