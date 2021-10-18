'Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy is married! No one’s happier than brother Dan Levy

"Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy tied the knot with longtime love Graham Outerbridge on Saturday — and her big brother and former co-star, Dan Levy, is still celebrating!

Dan Levy, 38, posted a photo to Instagram Monday that showed him and Sarah Levy, 35, kicking up their heels at her wedding reception. In the black-and-white pic, the famous siblings are dressed to the nines, with Sarah Levy in a gorgeous white wedding dress. The duo apparently didn't let their formal attire stop them from busting out their best dance moves because Sarah Levy is seen with one arm raised way above her head.

Famous siblings and former "Schitt's Creek" co-stars Sarah Levy and Dan Levy apparently danced up a storm at Sarah's wedding over the weekend. John Shearer / Getty Images

"My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahplevy," Dan Levy wrote in his caption.

Sarah Levy shared her own memento from her reception on Instagram: a black-and-white strip of pics of her and her new hubby nuzzling each other in a photo booth.

"Bells are ringing ✨✨10.16.2021" she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Outerbridge (who calls himself "Gramp Ootterbrich" on Instagram) snuck two videos of him and his new bride slow dancing at their wedding in his Instagram stories.

Last month, Outerbridge celebrated Levy's birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram of the pair enjoying ice cream together.

"I have 22 minutes to post this, but I could not be happier to spend Sept. 10th with this stunning birthday girl. I love you @sarahplevy ! Have a wonderful Birthday," he wrote, jokingly adding, "This photo is soy candid."

And in August 2020, Levy gushed over Outerbridge on his birthday, writing on Instagram, "Happy happy happiest birthday to the best dang partner a girl could ever ask for. Guess I did something right in a past life."