'Schitt's Creek' sets Emmys record for most wins for a comedy in 1 season

"Schitt's Creek" had a very good night at the 2020 Emmys.

The Pop TV series swept every comedy award category for its sixth and final season on Sunday, including the top prize, best comedy series.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The show won a total of seven awards during the ceremony after winning two Creative Arts Emmys last week, to set a record for most Emmy wins for a comedy in a single season.

Eugene Levy accepts his award for best actor in a comedy as son Dan Levy smiles in the background. The duo created "Schitt's Creek" together. Image Group LA / ABC via Getty Images

The show's stunning 2020 sweep is even more remarkable considering "Schitt's Creek" has never won an Emmy before.

Catherine O' Hara accepts the award for best actress in a comedy series. ABC via Getty Images

"Schitt's Creek" dominated the first hour of Sunday's Emmys broadcast when the show's stars won all four comedy trophies: best actor in a comedy series (Eugene Levy), best actress in a comedy series (Catherine O'Hara), best supporting actor in a comedy series (Daniel Levy) and best supporting actress in a comedy series (Annie Murphy).

Can't get enough of this tender father/son moment between @danjlevy and @Realeugenelevy! @SchittsCreek made official #Emmys history tonight by sweeping all 7 Comedy categories! pic.twitter.com/dJLVuPEgxm — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

It then went on to win the award for best comedy series.

"Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something we need more of now than we ever needed before,” actor, writer and director Daniel Levy said as the cast accepted the best comedy series award from Toronto.

The quirky Canadian series follows the hilarious high jinks of the formerly wealthy Rose family after they're forced to relocate to small-town Schitt's Creek. The show was created by Levy and his comedy legend dad and co-star Eugene Levy.

"Schitt's Creek" also took home Emmys this year for best directing for a comedy series (Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy), best writing for a comedy series (Daniel Levy), best casting for a comedy series (Jon Comerford and Lisa Parasyn) and best contemporary costumes (Darci Cheyne and Debra Hanson).