Scarlett Johansson gave the world a glimpse of her engagement ring over the weekend, and now the world is doing a double-take.

Behold the bling!

Newly engaged actress Scarlett Johansson shows off her engagement ring at the Marvel Panel during day three of 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego. London Entertainment / SplashNew

Johansson and her partner, "Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost, confirmed news of their engagement back in May, but it wasn't until the Marvel event at day three of the San Diego Comic-Con that she flashed her formidable rock for fans to see.

Get another look at that pear-shaped rock. London Entertainment / SplashNew

And there's no way they missed the reported 11-carat, egg-shaped, sparkling solitaire.

The dazzling pale-brown diamond, which spans two knuckles on the 34-year-old's ring finger, is set above a swooping dark band.

It appears to be the work of Taffin Jewelry's James de Givenchy, given that the brand shared an identical ring on its Instagram account just last month.

Marion Fasel, of the jewelry publication The Adventurine, had an opportunity to try on the Taffin ring in early May, and now says, "If James de Givenchy is indeed responsible for Scarlett’s stunning engagement ring, a closer look at the jewel ... could reveal it to be one of the most stylish and stunning any actress in Hollywood has ever worn."

It's safe to say this bold design is a statement piece. Of course, in this case, the statement is: The "Avengers" star about to be a bride — again!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. WireImage

Johansson has walked down the aisle two times before, once with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds in 2008 and once with journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014.

She and Dauriac, who divorced in 2017, have a 5-year-old daughter together.

This will be the first marriage for Jost. Johansson and the 37-year-old "Weekend Update" co-anchor dated for nearly two years before becoming betrothed.

In May, Johansson's publicist, Marcel Pariseau, told the Associated Press that no date had yet been set for the wedding.