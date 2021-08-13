IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This Scarlett Johansson look-alike is making fans do a double take

It's almost hard to tell the difference between them!
By Randee Dawn

TikTok users keep fooling us into thinking we're seeing some of the biggest stars — from Rihanna to Taylor Swift to Jennifer Aniston. But these are actually dopplegangers.

And now there's one more: Scarlett Johansson!

Scarlett Johansson and Kate Shumskaya, side-by-side. Can you spot the difference?Disney / kate_johansson / Tiktok

Russian-based influencer Kate Shumskaya bears an uncanny resemblance to the "Black Widow" star and knows it, even naming her TikTok handle "Kate Johansson." And even just a quick look at some of her videos (many of which have gone viral) shows she's spot-on with her celebrity of choice.

Not only do their features look similar, Shumskaya goes out of her way to share hair color shades with Johansson, and has perfected her pouty look.

With 8.3 million followers and nearly 112 million likes, Shumskaya also has a YouTube channel (with far fewer followers).

The real Johansson, who isn't on social media, has been busy elsewhere, suing the Walt Disney Co. over the way her "Widow" film was released in July, which she says cuts into her compensation on the film.

