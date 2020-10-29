Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married! Here's how they announced it

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot — and Meals on Wheels broke the news!

The hunger-fighting nonprofit shared a congratulatory message to the couple on Instagram, revealing that their "wedding wish" was for fans to donate to Meals on Wheels to help improve the lives of seniors in America.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," the organization wrote.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have tied the knot after three years together. Trae Patton / NBC

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," it added.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star and the "Saturday Night Live" funnyman announced their engagement in May 2019 after two years of dating. They first went public with their romance in 2018 at the premiere of Johansson’s blockbuster movie "Avengers: Infinity War."

Johansson later showed off her eye-popping 11-carat engagement ring while appearing at the Marvel panel at the 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego.

Jost, 38, opened up about his relationship with Johansson, 35, in his 2020 memoir, "A Very Punchable Face."

Recalling meeting the action star 14 years ago, he wrote, "I remember her being beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated," adding that Johansson "had a grace and smile I've never seen in any other human."

This is the third marriage for Johansson. She was married to "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011 and to journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose, from 2014-2017.

This is the first marriage for Jost. The late-night star has been a writer for "SNL" since 2005 and has served as the show's "Weekend Update" co-anchor since 2014.