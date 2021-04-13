Scammers trying to profit off DMX's death, his family warns

The surviving family of late rapper DMX is warning his fans not to fall victim to scammers who are apparently trying to profit off the musician's death.

His family issued a statement on Monday after rumors started circulating online that someone had purchased the masters to his music.

"There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters," his family said. "Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting ... money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

According to his lawyer, DMX had a heart attack on April 2 and was immediately hospitalized in grave condition. News of his death was announced on Friday.

In a statement at the time, his family said DMX was a "warrior who fought till the very end,"

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," his family, adding that his music "inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever."

"We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time," they said. "Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX."

After news of his passing, condolences poured in from celebrities and fans around the world.

"Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!" hip hop legend Missy Elliot tweeted. "This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING."

Chance the Rapper said, "Rest in Heaven."

Soulja Boy tweeted, "RIP DMX 🙏🏾🥺"

Actor Gabrielle Union, who starred with the late rapper in the 2003 film "Cradle 2 the Grave," shared a long tribute on her Instagram.

"We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures," she wrote, in part. "From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking 80s soul music."

Union added that they each raised littermate dogs that the late rapper apparently "bought at 4am on set in Long Beach."

"You always made the time to look out for folks.. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest. 🖤🖤🖤🖤"

"Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson also penned a tribute.

"My brother, my friend @dmx we made history together," he wrote. "May your soul rest in eternal peace. To the Simmons family, my prayers are with you. #justakidfromcompton"

