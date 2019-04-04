Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 5:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Lori Allen, star of TLC's "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta," is back home after a brief hospitalization following a fall suffered during production of the series.

Allen's business Instagram page, Bridals By Lori, and her personal account have both posted several times over the past 24 hours to keep fans informed.

"Lori was injured today during filming for a scene of 'Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,'" a post from late Wednesday noted. "She tripped on the train of a gown and took a serious fall. Monte, the film crew, and her son, Cory, acted quickly to get help."

Monte Durham is the bridal image consultant on "Dress."

"The extent of all of her injuries is not yet fully known, but we have confirmed that her right wrist is broken," the post continued. "Her right arm may be broken and left wrist may be broken as well. Thankfully, her neck is not broken, just very sore. She will more than likely need surgery on her right wrist. Right now, she is banged up and swollen, so we’ll know more after further evaluation by a specialist on Monday.

"She is in a lot of pain, but she is strong and will heal. Thank you for all of your prayers and outreach! We sincerely appreciate all of your concern and well wishes. We'll keep you all updated as we learn more."

Meanwhile, a post on Thursday noted that Allen was out of the hospital and back home.

"Lori is home and being tended to by her family," said the caption. "She sustained some injuries and will need time to heal. ... She loves all of her fans and we know she greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers. We also know boss lady, she will want us to keep the ball rolling and making brides' dreams come true in her absence."

"Dress" is in the middle of shooting its 11th season, having premiered in 2010, after the original New York-based "Dress" was a success. Allen, who opened Bridals by Lori in 1980, has been with the Atlanta show since its inception. She was also the focus of a 2012 TLC special, "Say Yes to the Cure: Lori's Fight," about her breast cancer diagnosis.

We wish Lori a speedy recovery!