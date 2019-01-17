Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Aww, it hasn't been 30 years, has it?

Actually yes: That's how long it's been since "Saved by the Bell" premiered, starring Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. And on Wednesday, the dynamic duo reunited on the set of "Extra" (which Lopez hosts) for their unique take on the "10-year" challenge that's sweeping the internet:

Of course, Gosselaar wasn't just there to fulfill a "Bell" fan's dream meme pic; he sat down with Lopez to talk about his new Fox show "The Passage."

But while they were together, the pair had a great old time snapping pictures.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez made sure to document his visit to "Extra" on January 16. Getty Images

We particularly love this video from Gosselaar, in which Lopez grabbs his friend's neck in a loose armlock as they josh around (note: mild cursing):

On "Bell," which ran for five seasons between 1989-93, Gosselaar played the charming Zack Morris and Lopez played tough kid A.C. Slater.

Gosselaar as Zack and Lopez as A.C. Slater in "Saved by the Bell." Getty Images

But once the show called it a day, the pair remained in touch and are still friends.

Both actors have moved on with their careers, but there's nothing like getting a nostalgic blast of "Bell." Getty Images

On "Extra," the pair caught up and talked about how the show seems so innocent now.

"We had fun and we were kids," said Gosselaar. "I think that's why we've sustained that sort of innocence and people liked watching that on the show. We weren't aware of what we were doing."

So what do his kids think of his "Bell" days? "My kids watch," he said. "They're not impressed."

Well, we still are!