Hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here? The upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot finally has a premiere date, that's what.

NBC's streaming service, Peacock, shared a teaser Tuesday morning to announce the news that the much-anticipated show will be released Nov. 25, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Fittingly, the short clip shows a peacock strutting through the halls of Bayside High.

In the new series, Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprises his role as Zack Morris, now the governor of California. According to its description, when Zack "gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High." The new students' arrival gives Bayside's student body "a much-needed dose of reality."

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez also return as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater.

Last month, Peacock released a trailer that saw onetime couple Jessie and Slater chaperoning a dance in the school's gymnasium. It also featured a reference to one of the original show's best-known episodes, "Jessie's Song," in which Berkley's character develops an addiction to caffeine pills.

In April, another teaser trailer gave an early look at the new generation of Bayside students.

The original "Saved by the Bell" aired Saturday mornings on NBC from 1989 to 1993, and spawned two spinoffs, "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class."

While the reboot's premiere is almost two months away, fans can relive each episode of the original show along with Gosselaar by listening to his new "Saved by the Bell" podcast, "Zack to the Future."

