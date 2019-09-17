This news is hard to b-b-b-b-beat — a “Saved by the Bell” reboot is happening!

NBCUniversal has announced that a reboot of the beloved ‘90s Saturday morning show, featuring original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, will air on its new streaming service, which will be called Peacock.

Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater. NBC

It’s not clear if any of the sitcom’s other stars will be involved.

“Saved by the Bell” premiered 30 years ago and, despite only airing for four seasons, has remained a pop culture institution. Most of the cast reunited in 2015 for a sketch on “The Tonight Show” that went viral.

Last month, Lopez, Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar were asked about a reboot at Fan Expo Canada.

“You’d have to be sort of creative with the premise,” Lopez said.

“It has to be right,” Berkley added.

“If something came up, I’m sure all of us would want to be on board in some capacity, so, there’s that, but nothing has ever really come to us with legs that would make us kinda you know get on board. Not yet. But we would like to," Gosselaar added, while noting there had been talks about reviving the show.

The updated show joins “Punky Brewster” and “Battlestar Galactica” as classic series that will be rebooted on Peacock.

The streaming service will bow in April 2020 and feature a stocked lineup of classic shows, including “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” “Will & Grace, “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock” and “The King of Queens.”

The service will also feature a talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, a "Real Housewives" spinoff, classic films and original content, including movies and shows starring Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore, Christian Slater and Emmy Rossum.