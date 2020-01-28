'Saved by the Bell' reboot casts Zack and Jessie's kids

The next generation of Bayside High students has arrived.

The upcoming “Saved by the Bell” reboot, which will air on NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, has cast the actor who will play Zack Morris’ son, as well as the actor who will appear as Jessie Spano’s son.

Mitchell Hoog will play Mac Morris, the son of Zack Morris. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Mitchell Hoog, who recently starred in “Richard Jewell,” will play Mac Morris, the “handsome, charming, privileged son of Governor Zack Morris," Peacock said in a statement.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Newcomer Belmont Cameli, who has appeared on an episode of "Empire," will also join the cast.

“Belmont Cameli plays Jamie Spano, the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie's sensitive man-child son,” the statement said.

The reboot will also welcome Haskiri Velazquez playing Daisy, an ambitious student who enrolls at Bayside after her local school gets shut down.

Haskiri Velazquez, seen here in a 2019 episode of "Blue Bloods," will join the Bayside family. Getty Images

"HOLY COW!!!! Finally I’m able to let it be known !!!!!" Velazquez wrote on Instagram. "My heart is so so full, my mind can’t even comprehend. This news has been so hard to hold in, my cast is so amazing. Literally everyone attached to this project already means so much to me! Thankful, blessed and grateful!!! Hard work, dedication, NEVER EVER give up on your dreams!!!"

“In the new ‘Saved by the Bell,’ California Governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High,” Peacock said in a statement. “The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Alycia Pascual-Pena will play Aisha, Daisy's best friend who “grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside,” the statement said.

"God is so good! Words can not express how immensely grateful I am to be apart of this production. I grew up watching back to back 'Saved by the Bell' episodes in the morning, so it is surreal knowing that I have been blessed with the opportunity to be apart of this lineage. Truly thankful to have a cast and crew which I adore. Excited for what’s to come," Pascual-Pena wrote on Instagram.

Josie Totah has already signed on to play the lead in the comedy, reports Entertainment Weekly. The transgender actress will star as cheerleader Lexi, the most popular girl in school.

Slater, played by Mario Lopez, and Jessie, portrayed by Elizabeth Berkley, are slated to reprise their roles. Mark-Paul Gosselaar has also said he and Tiffani Thiessen will return in some form, after he initially said no one had approached him about returning to the show.